How Arsenal can get perfect cover for Saka and Havertz without leaving London!

Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka are certainly “sure Arsenal starters” next season. These two definitely played a big role in Arsenal’s title run, stepping up when it mattered.

That said, there’s still a need to find the ideal deputy for both of them. Havertz could definitely use some competition in the striking department, and it’s unfortunate that Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah didn’t quite demonstrate that they could provide it.

Saka, on the other hand, plays a lot of games for a young footballer who is still developing his skills. We should carefully manage Saka’s playing time to keep him sharp and maintain an element of surprise. Last season, there were moments when he was criticized for not being able to make a significant impact on the game, and many pinned this on fatigue.

Arsenal should really consider finding a solid backup for Saka and adding another striking option, apart from Havertz, if they want to compete on multiple fronts.

Interestingly, they could actually get both these deals done for only £32 million. Can you believe it? Bryan Mbeumo, the 24-year-old forward from Brentford, is keen to progress in his career. The Cameroonian international is a versatile player who can contribute both out wide and through the middle. Adding him to the Arsenal team would be a great move. Ever since Brentford made it to the Premier League, this forward has been performing exceptionally well for them. After spending five years with the club, he’s now seeking a new beginning.

“I’ve spent five seasons at Brentford in a club that knew how to help me grow and take a step forward,” he told L’Equipe. “But yes, I want to play in the biggest competitions, in the best clubs. It’s still enticing to see some big teams interested in me. We’ll see.”

According to rumors, both Liverpool and Newcastle are interested in him. One may ask, Why should Arsenal try to beat these two Premier League teams in their pursuit of the Brentford player? His estimated £32 million price tag, according to Transfermarkt, should serve as motivation. Furthermore, his impressive stats over the past three seasons in the Premier League should support his case.

2023-24: 25 games 9 goals, 6 assists

2022-23: 38 games 9 goals, 8 assists

2021-22: 35 games 8 goals, 7 assists

Imagine Arsenal possessing a versatile player like Mbeumo, capable of playing both as a striker and on the right wing. It would be great for Arsenal to have such versatility, allowing them to essentially have two teams in one like Pep Guardiola has at Manchester City.

If Mbuemo can post such consistent numbers at a small club like Brentford, imagine what he could do under Arteta at the Emirates?

