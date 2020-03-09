How Arsenal can hurt Manchester City after Pep Guardiola’s men lost again

Manchester City lost yet another game when they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United on Sunday.
It was the third time that Ole Gunnar Solkjear has masterminded a win over the league’s defending champions this season and I believe that Arsenal can borrow a leaf out of the Norwegian’s books and claim a famous win against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.
Manchester City has been very fragile at the back for a long time now and that could play into Arsenal’s hands.
The Gunners also do well in open games where both teams come out to play, and I expect Mikel Arteta’s men to be brave in this game too.
With a defence that lacks confidence without Aymeric Laporte or Vincent Kompany, I believe that Arsenal can win this game if they press Manchester City high enough.
City usually hold the ball more than their opponents and their defence is covered by some of the best midfielders around, but if Arsenal applies enough pressure from midfield the Citizens may be forced to make back passes which could result in mistakes from their defenders.
Arsenal also needs to work on winning second balls. This game will be won and lost by the team that shows the eagerness to get on the ball more.
With fast attackers like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe, Arsenal can switch from defence to attack quickly and bypass City’s midfield.
I believe that Pep Guardiola’s defenders will struggle to keep up with the pace or trickery of the Arsenal front line.
An article from Ime
Can’t help but agree AdMart-Citehwull have more of the ball and press high up the pitch.If we can keep our shape and defend as a team, we should be able to frustrate them just as Manure did on Sunday.It will be interesting who Pep picks as his full backs knowing the pace we have with Saka and Auba on the left and Pepe on the right.But if Saka does play as a LB he must be disciplined as to when he goes forward.Miyrez will play for sure and he is a very tricky player to mark.As for RB, I just cannot believe MA will have Sokritis up against Sterling if we play a flat back four. He may have had Bellerin nursing his injury on Saturday with this game in mind. And it would not surprise me if Ozil is left out and we go with a 3/5 at the back. Toughest test yet for Arteta but interesting to see how he sets us up