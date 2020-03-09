How Arsenal can hurt Manchester City after Pep Guardiola’s men lost again

Manchester City lost yet another game when they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United on Sunday.

It was the third time that Ole Gunnar Solkjear has masterminded a win over the league’s defending champions this season and I believe that Arsenal can borrow a leaf out of the Norwegian’s books and claim a famous win against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Manchester City has been very fragile at the back for a long time now and that could play into Arsenal’s hands.

The Gunners also do well in open games where both teams come out to play, and I expect Mikel Arteta’s men to be brave in this game too.

With a defence that lacks confidence without Aymeric Laporte or Vincent Kompany, I believe that Arsenal can win this game if they press Manchester City high enough.

City usually hold the ball more than their opponents and their defence is covered by some of the best midfielders around, but if Arsenal applies enough pressure from midfield the Citizens may be forced to make back passes which could result in mistakes from their defenders.

Arsenal also needs to work on winning second balls. This game will be won and lost by the team that shows the eagerness to get on the ball more.

With fast attackers like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe, Arsenal can switch from defence to attack quickly and bypass City’s midfield.

I believe that Pep Guardiola’s defenders will struggle to keep up with the pace or trickery of the Arsenal front line.

An article from Ime