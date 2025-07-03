How Arsenal can stop Gyokeres from starting Sporting Clube pre-season

Arsenal remain strongly interested in signing Viktor Gyokeres, and the Portuguese-based striker appears eager to finalise a move away from Sporting Club this summer. Tensions have reportedly arisen between Gyokeres and his current club, despite a mutual understanding that his time in Lisbon is drawing to a close.

The Gunners view Gyokeres as one of the most prolific forwards in European football and believe he would be an ideal addition to their attacking options. With several key players expected to depart and competition for goalscoring talent high, Arsenal are prepared to act decisively.

Arsenal Aiming to Accelerate Move for Prolific Forward

Sporting Club resumed pre-season training this past week, but Gyokeres was granted additional time away from the squad while he resolves his future. According to Sport Witness, the striker does not wish to return to Sporting at all, hoping instead that a transfer will be agreed before the start of the new week.

This scenario would benefit all parties involved, particularly Arsenal, who would prefer to avoid any potential complications that might arise should Gyokeres rejoin training in Portugal. Securing his signature in the coming days would not only strengthen their squad early but also send a clear message of intent to domestic and European rivals.

Pressure Mounting as Deadline Looms

Gyokeres has emerged as a priority target for Arsenal, and there is growing belief within the club that he could be the final piece to complete their frontline. With his proven goalscoring record and ability to operate under pressure, he represents a profile the Gunners have long admired.

Time, however, is of the essence. The longer the deal remains unresolved, the greater the risk of other clubs entering the race or complications arising between the player and Sporting Club. Arsenal must now match their interest with swift action.

The opportunity to bring in a forward of Gyokeres’ quality does not arise often, and if the Gunners want to stay ahead in both domestic and European competitions, this is a transfer they must complete without delay.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…