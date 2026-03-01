How Arsenal compares to Chelsea on wages

Arsenal’s new contract for Bukayo Saka would see him earn £300,000 per week and become one of the club’s highest earners. There is a clear reason he is widely regarded as Arsenal’s star boy, and many supporters believe he fully deserves an improved deal accompanied by a significant pay rise.

In previous years, particularly under Arsene Wenger, Arsenal lost several talented players after either refusing or being unable to meet substantial wage demands. The club were also comparatively cautious in the transfer market. However, Mikel Arteta has benefited from a different level of backing, with the hierarchy prepared to invest heavily in top players and reward key figures with lucrative contracts in order to secure their long term futures.

Saka’s agreement reflects that shift in strategy and underlines Arsenal’s determination to compete financially with their rivals.

Comparing Wage Structures

As Arsenal prepare to face Chelsea in the coming hours, scrutiny has intensified regarding how their respective wage bills measure up. The financial commitments made by both clubs provide insight into their ambitions and squad-building strategies.

According to Mirror Football, Arsenal currently pay significantly higher wages than the Blues, highlighting the scale of their investment in retaining elite talent.

Key Earners at Arsenal and Chelsea

Reece James is Chelsea’s highest earner on £250,000 per week, with Wesley Fofana reportedly their second highest earner on £200,000 per week. These figures illustrate the Blues’ willingness to reward key players, yet they are still eclipsed by some of Arsenal’s leading salaries.

Kai Havertz earns £280,000 per week at Arsenal, while Gabriel Jesus receives £265,000 per week. William Saliba is said to be on £250,000 per week, with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard each earning £240,000 per week. Those sums place them on similar or slightly lower salaries than Chelsea captain James, reinforcing the report’s claim that Arsenal’s overall wage expenditure surpasses that of their London rivals.