Arsenal News Gooner News

How Arsenal compares to Chelsea on wages

Eze & Saka (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s new contract for Bukayo Saka would see him earn £300,000 per week and become one of the club’s highest earners. There is a clear reason he is widely regarded as Arsenal’s star boy, and many supporters believe he fully deserves an improved deal accompanied by a significant pay rise.

In previous years, particularly under Arsene Wenger, Arsenal lost several talented players after either refusing or being unable to meet substantial wage demands. The club were also comparatively cautious in the transfer market. However, Mikel Arteta has benefited from a different level of backing, with the hierarchy prepared to invest heavily in top players and reward key figures with lucrative contracts in order to secure their long term futures.

Saka’s agreement reflects that shift in strategy and underlines Arsenal’s determination to compete financially with their rivals.

Comparing Wage Structures

As Arsenal prepare to face Chelsea in the coming hours, scrutiny has intensified regarding how their respective wage bills measure up. The financial commitments made by both clubs provide insight into their ambitions and squad-building strategies.

According to Mirror Football, Arsenal currently pay significantly higher wages than the Blues, highlighting the scale of their investment in retaining elite talent.

James

Key Earners at Arsenal and Chelsea

Reece James is Chelsea’s highest earner on £250,000 per week, with Wesley Fofana reportedly their second highest earner on £200,000 per week. These figures illustrate the Blues’ willingness to reward key players, yet they are still eclipsed by some of Arsenal’s leading salaries.

Kai Havertz earns £280,000 per week at Arsenal, while Gabriel Jesus receives £265,000 per week. William Saliba is said to be on £250,000 per week, with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard each earning £240,000 per week. Those sums place them on similar or slightly lower salaries than Chelsea captain James, reinforcing the report’s claim that Arsenal’s overall wage expenditure surpasses that of their London rivals.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Joe Cole
Joe Cole reveals one thing Chelsea must fix before the Arsenal game
Hargreaves
Owen Hargreaves reveals the advantage Manchester City has over Arsenal
“Its part of his journey” Teammate discusses Ethan Nwaneri situation
Posted by

Tags Arsenal Wages

1 Comment

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. Wesley Fofana only earns £200,000 a week. An absolute disgrace, he must really struggle to make ends meet.

    Thank goodness that Arsenal pay their players better. 🙄🤦‍♂️

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors