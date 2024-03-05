How Arsenal completely destroyed sorry Blades in another goalfest

Arsenal vs Sheffield United match report
Arsenal were again at their best last night smashing 6 goals past Sheffield United away from home at Bramall Lane in what was another dominant performance from our Gunners. With 5 different names on the scoresheet, Arsenal continue to prove that they have what it takes to take it all the way this season, winning our 7th Premier League game in a row and putting us in prime position to fight for this season’s title. Here’s a run down of everything that happened.
The game started and Arsenal were on the front foot in a matter of minutes, coming extremely close in the first minute with a shot from Saka that hit the crossbar but only 3 minutes later and what seemed like attack after attack, Arsenal were on the scoresheet after Martinelli put a lovely through ball to Rice who took a touch, looked up, and put the ball into the middle of the box, being smartly left by Havertz for Odegaard to smash into the net and make it 1-0.
Only 9 minutes later Arsenal were at it again when Saka made a run down the right wing, beating his defender and putting the ball into the box for Sheffield United’s Jayden Bogles to accidentally knock the ball with his back foot into the goal for an own goal and made it 2-0.
2 minutes later Arsenal had scored again when Martinelli made a run towards the box, making a quick one, two, pass with Kiwior and then thumped the ball towards goal, taking a big deflection on the way and landing in the bottom left corner of the net to make it 3-0 after 15 minutes of play.
In the 25th minute Martinelli won the ball back in the Sheffield half and was taken down in the process, but Havertz managed to get on the ball, streamlining towards the goal and smashed the ball along the ground into the bottom right corner of the net to make it 4-0 and get his 3rd goal for the 3rd Premier League game in a row.
Just before half time Odegaard gets the ball through to the run of Saka who then cut the ball into the middle of the box to Rice who side footed the ball into the left side of the net, beating the Sheffield keeper and two defenders on its way to the net to make it 5-0 before half time and completing an extremely dominant first half from the Gunners.
The second half started like the first and Arsenal looked like they wanted more and more goals, although Arteta sensibly began to take off our star players for a rest, starting with Bukayo Saka. In the 58th minutes Jorginho whipped a perfect ball over the Sheffield defence onto the run of Martinelli who took a touch and knocked the ball into the path of White who smashed the ball into the bottom left corner of the net to make it 6-0!
Another incredible performance from our lads in red and white and putting us on the right track to go for it this season. We are currently in great form and if this unity and performances continue we are definitely in with a good chance of the EPL title this season.
Daisy Mae
A goal fest indeed, and now with the world class player back though a little ring rusty, real interesting times ahead.
But the question must now be ask, what’s holding up the gaffer’s contract extension, even his harshest critics now believes he’s
on to something special.
gunsmoke
as you know i am and always have been a firm believer in MA
even in the days where people were calling for his head for one reason or another.
we have progressed no end in the seasons since he took over and given pride and the faith to believe in our club again.
on that note he and the team still needs to deliver the cups which we all still crave for so before handing out contract extensions we still need to take stock at the end of the season on how long and how much we pay him to manage our beloved football club.
it could cost us a lot more if he delivers the big one but that the price you pay for success.
if we fail to land the big one then he shouldn’t get as much but IMO he is still the best person to take us forward and doing a great job
onwards and upwards
For the treble he has won?
On a serious note, when has judging Arsenal manager based on delivering trophies stopped being the case?
I have seen this kind of post being posted repeatedly which lead me to ask myself is it a provocation to keep the pro vs anti arguments going?
Heavy beating the likes of Sheffield should be expected from a billion pounds valued squad, not a cause of celebration as if we have won the Champions League.
And speaking of the Champions League and the bigger one Premier League, a billion pounds valued squad should be expected to win them.
A great run of results is a job well done. We are still third with a very small gap between us and the top prize. We have to continue this great run of form and ultimately be the top one not the third ones.
Only then will the talk of extending contract be justified.
OMG. This guy. Always burying his head in the sand because Arteta keeps proving him wrong.
Let it go fella, you lost the battle up to now. Wait until Arteta tanks and then you can celebrate. But for now, let us Arsenal fans enjoy our moment. We have been waiting for about 20 years for us to be back in this position.
Let us be abd enjoy for now. Good times never last, so let us be.
🤦♂️
No this is not a post to provoke anti arguments, in life to a great deal many things are about being proactive and good timing, happen to think with the uncertainty surrounding the champion and Klopp leaving at the end of the current campaign, the kind of message a new contract to the gaffer would send at this time.
The return of profit to some business takes time, actually was in the process of penning an open letter to the Kroenke’s.