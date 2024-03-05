How Arsenal completely destroyed sorry Blades in another goalfest

Arsenal vs Sheffield United match report

Arsenal were again at their best last night smashing 6 goals past Sheffield United away from home at Bramall Lane in what was another dominant performance from our Gunners. With 5 different names on the scoresheet, Arsenal continue to prove that they have what it takes to take it all the way this season, winning our 7th Premier League game in a row and putting us in prime position to fight for this season’s title. Here’s a run down of everything that happened.

The game started and Arsenal were on the front foot in a matter of minutes, coming extremely close in the first minute with a shot from Saka that hit the crossbar but only 3 minutes later and what seemed like attack after attack, Arsenal were on the scoresheet after Martinelli put a lovely through ball to Rice who took a touch, looked up, and put the ball into the middle of the box, being smartly left by Havertz for Odegaard to smash into the net and make it 1-0.

Only 9 minutes later Arsenal were at it again when Saka made a run down the right wing, beating his defender and putting the ball into the box for Sheffield United’s Jayden Bogles to accidentally knock the ball with his back foot into the goal for an own goal and made it 2-0.

2 minutes later Arsenal had scored again when Martinelli made a run towards the box, making a quick one, two, pass with Kiwior and then thumped the ball towards goal, taking a big deflection on the way and landing in the bottom left corner of the net to make it 3-0 after 15 minutes of play.

In the 25th minute Martinelli won the ball back in the Sheffield half and was taken down in the process, but Havertz managed to get on the ball, streamlining towards the goal and smashed the ball along the ground into the bottom right corner of the net to make it 4-0 and get his 3rd goal for the 3rd Premier League game in a row.

Just before half time Odegaard gets the ball through to the run of Saka who then cut the ball into the middle of the box to Rice who side footed the ball into the left side of the net, beating the Sheffield keeper and two defenders on its way to the net to make it 5-0 before half time and completing an extremely dominant first half from the Gunners.

The second half started like the first and Arsenal looked like they wanted more and more goals, although Arteta sensibly began to take off our star players for a rest, starting with Bukayo Saka. In the 58th minutes Jorginho whipped a perfect ball over the Sheffield defence onto the run of Martinelli who took a touch and knocked the ball into the path of White who smashed the ball into the bottom left corner of the net to make it 6-0!

Another incredible performance from our lads in red and white and putting us on the right track to go for it this season. We are currently in great form and if this unity and performances continue we are definitely in with a good chance of the EPL title this season.

Daisy Mae

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…