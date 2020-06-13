How Arsenal could be among the teams affected by Leicester City’s transfer business this summer

The transfer window will be open in the next few weeks and clubs will be keen to get their business sorted as soon as they can.

Sorting out your transfers early gives you the chance to start preparing for the new season in good time, especially in this current period.

This will be something that Mikel Arteta would want to do because it will be his first summer transfer window and he will no doubt want to start preparing for his first full season as soon as he can.

However, sometimes other teams can delay your plans and that could be the case for Arsenal in the next transfer window.

Mail Sport is reporting that Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell is a summer target for Chelsea and the Foxes are known to be tough negotiators.

They are always willing to sell their players, but never for a cheap fee.

They broke the transfer record for a defender when they sold Harry Maguire to Manchester United last summer, and that looks set to be the case with Chilwell.

If they play hardball with Chelsea over the defender it could affect Arsenal’s summer plans because the Foxes have made Kieran Tierney a target to replace Chilwell reports the Mail.

Arteta will want to enter next season with Tierney, but if Arsenal gets an offer that they cannot refuse or if the player asks to leave, they might sell him which would mean they will have to search for a replacement before the new season starts.