How Arsenal could earn some money from a Tottenham piece of business

Arsenal could make some money this January without selling any player as Tottenham closes in on a deal for Pedro Porro.

The Gunners have been a much-changed team from the mediocre side Mikel Arteta took over from in 2019.

The Spaniard has added many new men to the group and offloaded some of them, including Hector Bellerin.

The Spaniard spent most of his career at the Emirates, having joined the Gunners as a 16-year-old from Barcelona.

However, he was surplus to requirements in the last few seasons of his spell in London and moved back to Barca in the summer.

He has played very little football and is now being linked with a move to Sporting Lisbon as a replacement for Porro.

A report on Four Four Two reveals if Spurs sign Porro, Sporting will add Bellerin to their squad and Arsenal will be due 25% of the fee Barca will receive.

The Gunners negotiated the clause into the deal that took the Spaniard back to Catalonia.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bellerin served us well before he lost form and it is good news that he could earn us some money even after he has left the club.

Spurs seem keen on Porro and are getting close to sealing the deal, which means we can make room in our account to accommodate our share of the Bellerin transfer.

