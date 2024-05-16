How Arsenal could match their own 35-year-old record against Everton on Sunday

Arsenal are looking to win the Premier League title on Sunday when they face Everton at the Emirates.

The Gunners have remained one of the strongest clubs in the Premier League in the last two seasons and have come closest to becoming champions in this campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been in fantastic form for some time now, but they might still miss out on being champions even though the title race will go down to the wire.

Manchester City currently has the advantage, and even a huge win over Everton will not be enough to secure the title for Arsenal. However, it would make them only the second team after Liverpool to take City to the final day of the league season and not win the title.

But if the Gunners win, they will break a record they set in 1989, as revealed by Arsenal Media.

That was the last time a team that wasn’t leading the standings on the final day of the season won the league.

In 1988/1989, Arsenal traveled to Liverpool on the last day of the season, and the Reds were the league leaders.

Arsenal needed a two-goal win to be champions, and they somehow found it against Liverpool, winning the league.

No other team has come from behind to win the league on the final day of the season since then.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We do not really care about the records, we just want to be champions of England and hopefully, we will win the league.