How Arsenal destroyed Burnley with Havertz at the heart of every move

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad travelled to Turf Moor and continued our winning streak, making it 5 wins in a row and we were again scoring goals for fun. In what was an important game in our journey to win the title, the Arsenal lads put on another 5 star performance winning 5-0 to Burnley and climbing up the ladder. Here’s a run down of everything that happened.

The game started off quickly and Arsenal were on the front foot from the get go and didn’t take long for us to score after Rice was seen making a run down the middle of the pitch, spotting the run of Martinelli on the left wing, Martinelli took a quick look up and passed the ball to Odegaard on the edge of the box and Odegaard take a quick touch and fired a rocket into the bottom right corner of the net to make it 1-0 after just 4 minutes.

Arsenal continued to put the pressure on and were dominating possession. Just before the 40th minute, Odegaard passed the ball to Havertz who was lingering at the edge of the box, Havertz made a quick pass onto the run of Trossard who was then taken down in the box and the ref pointed straight to the spot. Saka stepped up and coolly fired the ball into the bottom right corner of the net to make it 2-0 just before half time.

The second half started a lot like the first and Arsenal looked raring to go and again didn’t take long to make themselves known, when Havertz was seen winning the ball back in the midfield and passed the ball onto the run of Odegaard. Odegaard looked up and made a lovely through ball into Saka who was darting into the box and Saka smashed the ball into the roof of the Burnley net with his right foot to make it 3-0 and score himself a brace in the 47th minute.

Arsenal continued to press forward and looked dangerous whenever they were on the ball and in the 66th minute Kiwior made a run down the left wing, squaring the ball to Havertz in the box who took a shot but was blocked by a Burnley defender but rebounded to the feet of Trossard who curled the ball past the Burnley keeper and into the net to make it 4-0.

Just over 10 minutes later Arsenal were on the attack again and the ball went out from a throw-in in Burnley’s half, after some quick thinking from Kiwior, he threw the ball over the Burnley defence onto the run of Havertz who darted towards goal, cutting inside two Burnley defenders and managing to get a shot off that went straight into the Burnley net to make it 5-0, silencing his critics and scoring a great goal in the red and the white.

Arsenal continued to push for another but settled at 5 and walked away with an important 3 points. Putting us closer to the top spot and in great form to continue fighting for this season’s Premier League title.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

