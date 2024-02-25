How Arsenal destroyed Newcastle to make it 6 League wins in a row

Arsenal vs Newcastle match report

Mikel Arteta and our Arsenal men walked away with another victory last night in what was another game of dominance from our Gunners. Walking away 4-1 winners, we looked back in great form after the tough loss to FC Porto mid-week. Here’s a rundown of everything that happened.

Arsenal started off looking the better team and on the front foot. It didn’t take too long for us to get on the scoresheet when in the 17th minute Saka was seen whipping a perfect ball into the box from a set piece corner onto the rising head of Gabriel who fired the ball towards goal, Karius saved the first shot but then the ball fumbled in front of the goal line and Botman ended up kneeing the ball into his own net to make it 1-0 to the Arsenal.

Once we got going it looked like we would be very hard to stop and in the 24th minute we were onto the scoresheet again when Jorginho puts a beautiful ball over the top of the Newcastle defence onto the run of Martinelli who took the ball to the byline and squared the ball onto the run of Kai Havertz to bury the ball into the net to make it 2-0. Another goal for Havertz and a great ball in from Martinelli.

We continued to push forward and came close with shots from both Martinelli and Saka, but they couldn’t manage to finish them. We walked down the tunnel at half time 2-0 ahead and looking very confident going forward.

We started the second half off like the first and were raring to go and had most of the ball. In the 65th minute Saka was seen making a run down the right wing, cut the ball back and onto his left foot and smashed the ball into the bottom on the left corner of the net to make it 3-0, a well worked goal by Saka.

4 minutes later we were at it again when Rice whipped the ball into a crowded box from a set piece corner onto the head of Kiwior who pumped the ball into the direction of the net, taking a slight deflection of Miley’s shoulder and into the Newcastle net to make it 4-0.

In the 84th minutes Dan Burn was seen making a run down the left wing, looked up and crossed the ball into the box to the waiting head of Joe Willock and looped the ball over Raya in the goal and into the net to make it 4-1.

Another great win from the boys and a great way to bounce back after a difficult loss midweek. We now look onto Sheffield United away in what could be 7th Premier League win in a row.

Daisy Mae

