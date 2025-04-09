How Arsenal dismantled Real Madrid on a “magical night” at the Emirates

Last night, following a dominant dismantling of Real Madrid, Arsenal firmly demonstrated that they are genuine UEFA Champions League contenders.

The Gunners emphatically overturned the most decorated side in European football—winners of the competition a record 15 times—with a 3-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium. The match will surely go down as one of the greatest ever played in the ground’s 19-season history.

Mikel Arteta’s side swept aside Carlo Ancelotti’s team in a commanding second-half display.

Declan Rice opened the scoring in the 58th minute, curling a superb free-kick into the top right corner from outside the area, giving the North Londoners the lead (1-0).

Just 12 minutes later, in the 70th minute, the midfielder struck again with another expertly executed free-kick from distance, doubling Arsenal’s advantage.

By the 75th minute, Mikel Merino added a third, finishing ruthlessly from the centre of the box to beat Thibaut Courtois at his near post and cap off a resounding 3-0 win.

Speaking to the Arsenal media team after the match, Arteta was full of praise for his players’ display: “It’s a beautiful night at the highest stage in the Champions League against the team that has dominated this competition. We had an incredible performance in an amazing atmosphere, something I haven’t seen before, and we created a magic night.”

Despite the victory, the Spaniard—under pressure to deliver silverware—urged caution ahead of the second leg: “It’s just half-time. We have an incredible match to play now at the Bernabéu and we’re going to have to, again, increase the level and go there prepared again to win it.”

Arsenal now have a rare opportunity to secure a win at the Bernabéu—something they haven’t achieved in 20 campaigns, not since Thierry Henry’s iconic goal sealed a narrow 1-0 victory in 2005 in the Champions League.

