How Arsenal has already earned at least £65million windfall this season

Arsenal have just crashed out of the Champions League at the quarterfinal stage and it remains unclear if they can win the Premier League.

This season, which held so much promise before last weekend, now risks ending without major silverware for the Gunners.

With Manchester City reclaiming the top spot in the Premier League race and Arsenal exiting European competition, their hopes for trophies are dwindling. However, they have secured significant financial gains.

In addition to the substantial revenue from their Premier League participation, Football Insider reports that Arsenal has already secured £65 million from their Champions League campaign this term.

This marks a notable financial achievement for the Gunners, as they hadn’t earned revenue from the Champions League since 2017, the last time they participated in the tournament.

While Mikel Arteta’s side aims to salvage the season with a Premier League title, financially, this campaign has already been one of the most lucrative for Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It has been a tough campaign for us, but the boys have done well on the pitch.

Whether they win the Premier League or not, they deserve all the praise they can get for improving our financial outlook by making us one of the top clubs in England again.

