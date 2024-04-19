How Arsenal has already earned at least £65million windfall this season

Arsenal have just crashed out of the Champions League at the quarterfinal stage and it remains unclear if they can win the Premier League.
This season, which held so much promise before last weekend, now risks ending without major silverware for the Gunners.
With Manchester City reclaiming the top spot in the Premier League race and Arsenal exiting European competition, their hopes for trophies are dwindling. However, they have secured significant financial gains.
In addition to the substantial revenue from their Premier League participation, Football Insider reports that Arsenal has already secured £65 million from their Champions League campaign this term.
This marks a notable financial achievement for the Gunners, as they hadn’t earned revenue from the Champions League since 2017, the last time they participated in the tournament.
While Mikel Arteta’s side aims to salvage the season with a Premier League title, financially, this campaign has already been one of the most lucrative for Arsenal.
Just Arsenal Opinion
It has been a tough campaign for us, but the boys have done well on the pitch.
Whether they win the Premier League or not, they deserve all the praise they can get for improving our financial outlook by making us one of the top clubs in England again.
Enough to buy another Havertz.
Stop cursing.
Edu and Arteta have too many dead woods consting more than 140M.
They can’t afford to go this same route again
Could have been more
Likely to hit 100m with advert, Tv rights etc comes in.
I wonder, while we’re congratulating, quite rightly, MA and his squad how much money we made from those years when CL participation was a given but much maligned achievement under AW.
Imagine what he could have done if the club hadn’t had to pay for the Emirates build, along with the need to sell his top players every season!!
However and to the point of the article, well done once again and, unless something disastrous happens, the club will see more CL money rolling in next season… could we even be at the beginning of another decade plus of CL football?
Let’s hope we appreciate what an achievement that would be this time around!!