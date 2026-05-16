How Arsenal has become VAR’s most affected club in Europe

Arsenal have often complained about VAR inconsistency and how it influences key decisions in their matches, and it now appears that their concerns may be supported by findings showing they are among the most affected clubs in Europe.

The technology was introduced to reduce human error and improve fairness, yet ongoing debate continues about how consistently it is applied across competitions. According to a report by Express Sport, the Premier League is the VAR most disrupted league competition in the world, as English fans collectively spend 1,126 minutes waiting for referees to review video clips before making a final decision in matches across recent seasons.

VAR impact across Premier League

The findings suggest that VAR usage has significantly increased interruptions in English football, affecting match rhythm and creating frustration for players, coaches and supporters who experience frequent stoppages during important moments in games.

While the system was originally designed to improve fairness and reduce clear officiating errors, the study indicates that the length and frequency of reviews have become a defining feature of the Premier League, with repeated incidents occurring throughout the season and contributing to debates about consistency.

Arsenal and statistical findings

The same report highlights Arsenal’s specific experience with the system, suggesting that they have been disproportionately affected by VAR interventions compared with many other clubs across Europe in recent seasons.

The report adds that “Arsenal is statistically Europe’s most VAR-affected club with 78 recorded incidents and 80 minutes of delays since the introduction of VAR into the Premier League.” This data, drawn from a study covering the period between 2017 and 2025, highlights the scale of disruption experienced in their matches. The most recent example is said to have come in their latest fixture against West Ham, when a late equaliser was ruled out following a foul in the build-up.