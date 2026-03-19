How Arsenal has completed 100 European games at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal opened the Emirates Stadium in 2006, and their second-ever match at the iconic venue was a European fixture. That game, against Bayer Leverkusen, marked the beginning of what has become a significant continental journey for the club at their home ground.

Since then, Arsenal have established themselves as consistent participants in European competitions, regularly competing against some of the strongest sides on the continent. While winning a European trophy has so far eluded them, there remains optimism that this could change in the current campaign.

A Milestone in European Competition

Arsenal Media has confirmed that the club has now reached a notable milestone, having played 100 European home matches at the Emirates Stadium. This achievement places them among a select group of clubs that have reached such a figure since 2006.

Their record in these fixtures is particularly impressive. Out of the 100 matches, Arsenal have won 69, underlining their strength when playing European football on home soil. This consistency has been a key factor in their ability to progress deep into competitions over the years.

When broken down by competition, 72 of these matches have been played in the Champions League, while 28 have taken place in the Europa League. Notably, Arsenal have yet to feature in the Europa Conference League, a competition that is not widely regarded as one of the major tournaments in European football.

Ambition for European Glory

Despite their strong record and regular participation, Arsenal’s primary objective remains winning a European trophy. Their recent progress, including reaching the Champions League semifinal last season, has fuelled belief among supporters that success may be within reach.

The club’s history at the Emirates demonstrates both consistency and competitiveness, but the ultimate ambition is to translate those performances into silverware. As they continue their current campaign, Arsenal will aim not only to maintain their impressive home record but also to take the final step towards continental glory.