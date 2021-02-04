How Arsenal has lost almost £170m worth of talent in less than four years

Arsenal has just released the likes of Mesut Ozil, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi from their big-money contracts at the Emirates.

Getting these players off their wage bill is a major positive for the Gunners, but it also shows a worrying trend that sees them sign players for huge transfer fees and lose them for nothing.

Over the years, the Gunners have lost the likes of Aaron Ramsey to free transfers when he was still a valuable player in the European market.

Arsenal has had to let some of these players leave the club to save money on wages, while the likes of Ramsey have ran down their deals to leave the club for nothing.

Sun Sports has just revealed that in the last three years, the Gunners have allowed a combined £163.5m worth of signings to leave the club for nothing.

The report reveals that at the time they left the club, those players were worth a combined £167m, meaning the Gunners would have made a profit if they sold them at their market value.

Among the players to have left the club in that time is Alexis Sanchez, who was reportedly worth £63m when he joined Manchester United.

Jack Wilshere also left for nothing after an injury-ravaged last few years, but the report says he was worth £18m when he left for West Ham.

Ramsey, it says, was worth £36m when he joined Juventus for free.