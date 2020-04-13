How Arsenal is helping their on-loan star stay fit during this coronavirus break

Arsenal seems to consider Emile Smith Rowe a major part of their future as the club is monitoring his progress greatly.

The teenager broke into the Arsenal first-team two seasons ago and he has continued to develop his game.

Sensing that he needs more playing time, the Gunners sent him out on loan to Huddersfield in the January transfer window and he has been impressive at the Championship side.

With football now fully suspended across all leagues in England the teenager has had to continue working at home.

He revealed recently that Arsenal has played a major part in him keeping fit during this break from football and also revealed that the club sent him a Wattbike to keep his fitness level.

It is reported that the Gunners and his loan team are in constant contact and they are sharing information about his exercise regimen.

He also revealed that he has been joining his parent club as they do yoga and some exercises during this period.