How Arsenal lost over £200 million from bad transfer decisions

It is fair to say that Arsenal is a club that has conducted some terrible transfer business down the years.
The Gunners have been underachieving on the field for some time now, and it seems that they haven’t been fairing much better off it either.
Arsenal has been rebuilding its team over the past few seasons. They spent more than £100 million to strengthen their team last summer, yet they are having to rebuild again this summer.
The club would, however, have saved a fair amount of money and still had one of the strongest teams in England had they not allowed some of their top talents leave for nothing or on a cheap.
Sun Sport has made a list of players that Arsenal has allowed to leave them for free or for a low transfer fee who have become top players elsewhere.
They compared the prices that Arsenal sold the players to what they are worth now and it is obvious to see how much the Gunners have lost from these poor decisions.
Some prominent names on the list include Serge Gnabry who has just won the Champions League with Bayern Munich. He left Arsenal for just £5m but he is now worth £60m.
Aaron Ramsey was allowed to leave for free to Juventus, but he is also worth £60m.
Others include Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who joined Liverpool for £35m, but he is now worth £50m. Danny Welbeck went for nothing and is now worth £20m, Jack Wilshere for free, now worth £15m, Santi Cazorla free now valued at £15m and even Wojciech Szczesny, sold to Juventus for £10m and now worth double.
They won’t tell you about how all of these affected our inability to make extra cash just like other clubs but they’ll tell you Kroenke is ruining the club by not investing as if Kroenke is the one running the club and making these terrible decisions.
Okay move out the old guard, and put Edu and Arteta in charge, still yet plenty moaning and complaints so far all because Kroenke refuses to inject his money into the club.
I haven’t seen Chelsea lose money the way we’ve been doing for the past 5 years
Apart from Gnabry, the current valuations are totally inflated and as such the article is completely meaningless .Typical Sun rubbish.
Danny Welbeck £20m?? And Wilshire £15m when west ham are trying to give him away and pay off his contract. I don’t think so…………!
The valuations are way way off; Ramsey worth 60 million? Easy to talk about moving some of those players on, but Arsenal overpay in wages for mediocre players, hence it’s nearly impossible to move them on. Sanchez swap for Mhki is a big big mistake when he could have been sold for 60 million if the rumors were accurate.
What’s important is how we handle things moving forward, and how we can clear out some players so we can bring in better ones in needed positions.
No excuses we all know whatever the figures are, our transfer business has been the pits for a decade. All in charge in that period are to blame.