How Arsenal lost over £200 million from bad transfer decisions

It is fair to say that Arsenal is a club that has conducted some terrible transfer business down the years.

The Gunners have been underachieving on the field for some time now, and it seems that they haven’t been fairing much better off it either.

Arsenal has been rebuilding its team over the past few seasons. They spent more than £100 million to strengthen their team last summer, yet they are having to rebuild again this summer.

The club would, however, have saved a fair amount of money and still had one of the strongest teams in England had they not allowed some of their top talents leave for nothing or on a cheap.

Sun Sport has made a list of players that Arsenal has allowed to leave them for free or for a low transfer fee who have become top players elsewhere.

They compared the prices that Arsenal sold the players to what they are worth now and it is obvious to see how much the Gunners have lost from these poor decisions.

Some prominent names on the list include Serge Gnabry who has just won the Champions League with Bayern Munich. He left Arsenal for just £5m but he is now worth £60m.

Aaron Ramsey was allowed to leave for free to Juventus, but he is also worth £60m.

Others include Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who joined Liverpool for £35m, but he is now worth £50m. Danny Welbeck went for nothing and is now worth £20m, Jack Wilshere for free, now worth £15m, Santi Cazorla free now valued at £15m and even Wojciech Szczesny, sold to Juventus for £10m and now worth double.