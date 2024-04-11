How Arsenal managed to match Bayern Munich to take the deciding game back to Germany

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich match report

Arsenal welcomed Bayern Munich to The Emirates for the first leg of the quarter finals of The Champions League for what was an eventful night of football in front of a full Arsenal crowd. The game ended 2-2 in what was a game that had a lot of drama and action. Here’s a run down of everything that happened.

The game started out looking a bit caged off and with a lot of end to end football but it didn’t take long for Arsenal to get going, when in the 12th minute Odegaard chipped the ball over to Saka who was making a run on the wing, who cut inside but was then tackled but the ball was then retrieved by Havertz and passed off to White who then tapped the ball into Saka on the edge of the box, Saka then dropped his shoulder, took a shot and curled the ball into the bottom left corner of the box, beating two defender and the keeper to make it 1-0 and put the Gunners in front.

Unfortunately it didn’t take long for Bayern to get back in front after some confusion and a mistake at the back from Gabriel and Raya and the ball ended up in the path of Sane who passed the ball through to Goretzka, Goretzka then took a touch before putting a great ball through to the path of Ex-Arsenal player, Gnabry, who took a touch and took a shot, putting the ball through Raya’s legs and into the back of the next to equalise.

The game kept being very 50/50 untill the 32nd minute when Sane made a run towards the goal, skipping and dribbling past a number of Arsenal players and went down after a lingering leg of Saliba caught him and brought him down in the box. The referee pointed straight to the spot and Harry Kane stepped up to take the spot kick. Kane simply placed the ball into the bottom right corner of the net sending Raya the wrong way and put Bayern 2-1 in front.

Arsenal started to push forward and look like the more likely to score and in the 76th minute they were rewarded when Saka was seen winning the ball back, neatly passing it off to Jesus who with great skill dodged two Bayern defenders, the laid off the ball to Trossard to smash into the bottom left corner of the net and out Arsenal back on equal terms.

In the 90th minute Bayern came very close to scoring the winner when Guerreiro got a shot off that went through Raya’s legs and hit the post.

Just before full time Saka was taken down in the box after the Bayern keeper put a leg out that caused him to trip up, but the referee and VAR both decided it wasn-t deemed enough for a penalty.

We now focus on the 2nd leg in Germany where we have a lot to do but hopefully we can show up with some confidence and get one over the German giants on their own turf.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

