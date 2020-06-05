How Arsenal might be forced to promote another player to the first team next season

Arsenal has a reputation for promoting youngsters from their youth team in the past. This season, they have promoted the likes of Reiss Nelson and Bukayo Saka to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Saka has been of immense help to the Gunners first team with the teenager doing well on the left-wing and also deputizing on the left side of the defence due to injuries to Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac.

Saka’s success on the left could see the Gunners turn to another academy star next season as they bid to strengthen their team without spending too much money.

According to Goal.com, the Gunners are targeting another right back to challenge Hector Bellerin.

They have identified Norwich City’s Max Aarons as a possible signing, however, the young Englishman would cost Arsenal too much money even if his team gets relegated and this has opened the door to other possibilities.

The report further claimed that the Gunners would now look to give Cedric Soares a permanent deal or promote Jordi Osei-Tutu.

Osei-Tutu has been on loan at German side Bochum and he could become the next Arsenal academy graduate to help the first team.

He has made a fine start to the restart of the German second division season and if he continues to make good progress, he could force Arteta to give him a chance next season.