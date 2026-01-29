How Arsenal missed out on breaking a Champions League record by seconds

Arsenal came close to becoming the first Champions League side to record eight consecutive victories by a margin of two or more goals. The achievement would have underlined their impressive form in Europe this season and further highlighted the contrast between their continental performances and their domestic campaign.

The Gunners have looked assured and confident in the Champions League so far. Unlike their Premier League outings, where goals have at times been harder to come by, they have been free scoring in Europe and have won each of their matches comfortably. Before facing Kairat, every Champions League fixture they had played ended in a victory by at least two goals, reinforcing the sense that they were building something special in the competition.

A Strong European Run

This run of results created a clear expectation around the match against Kairat. Given Arsenal’s form since the start of the season, many observers anticipated another emphatic display, potentially involving a high scoreline. For large parts of the game, that assumption appeared justified, with the Gunners in control and playing with authority.

However, the contest proved more complicated than expected as it progressed. Arsenal eased off after the interval and did not maintain the same attacking intensity during the second half. As a result, they failed to score the number of goals widely predicted before kick-off.

A Narrower Victory Than Expected

The match became increasingly awkward, particularly late on, and Kairat managed to score a consolation goal near the end. That strike ensured the game finished as a 3-2 win rather than the more commanding margin Arsenal had been threatening earlier. As reported by Sky Sports, the Gunners were only seconds away from securing eight consecutive Champions League wins by at least two goals.

Despite missing out on that particular landmark, the outcome is unlikely to concern Arsenal too deeply. The victory was sufficient to confirm their qualification for the round of 16 as league winners, which remained the primary objective. From their perspective, progress in the competition and continued momentum will matter far more than a narrowly missed statistical milestone.