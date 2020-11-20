How Arsenal missed out on in form Liverpool ace

Diogo Jota wasn’t the most high-profile transfer of the summer when his move from Wolves to Liverpool was announced.

The Reds were even criticised by some for signing a player that had struggled to break into the Wolves first team.

However, the Portuguese attacker has made a fine start to life at Liverpool and he has become one of the best signings of the season.

He has scored 3 goals in 6 Premier League games for the Reds and 4 goals in three Champions League games for them already this season.

He is now a player that other teams may wish they had signed ahead of the Reds.

It has now been revealed that Arsenal had the chance to sign him before he moved to Atletico Madrid in 2016.

The Athletic claims that the attacker was in fine form for the Portuguese side Paços Ferreira at the time and Arsenal were among the teams that wanted to sign him.

He was also wanted by West Ham, but he eventually joined Atletico instead.

On the move, Jota, 23, said as quoted by Sun Sports: “Atletico’s way of presenting their offer seemed serious to me.

“The financial offer was the same as the others. I liked how the club’s owner went about it.”