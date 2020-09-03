How Arsenal missed out on new Manchester United signing, will he come back to haunt us?

Donny van de Beek has just signed for Manchester United for £39m, but the Dutchman might have been an Arsenal player had the Gunners not thought that Ajax’s asking price for his signature was too much.

The midfielder has been on the radar of Arsenal for some time and when it became clear that he would be leaving the Dutch side, Arsenal enquired about signing him, they were told that he would cost £39m.

They considered him to be overpriced at that amount and they couldn’t get themselves to pay his asking price.

This is a claim made by journalist Patrick Juan and it is backed up by his agent, Sjaak Swart, who said via Sun Sports:

“They really wanted him, but they couldn’t get the money for the transfer.

“Even the biggest clubs struggle.

“Arsenal is a great club, but Manchester United will certainly be an interesting adventure.”

Van de Beek isn’t the only target that Arsenal struggled to pay for as the Gunners have also been stuck in trying to meet Atletico Madrid’s asking price for Thomas Partey.

The Gunners will now watch to see if their judgement of van de Beek is right or if he will dazzle and help United achieve success making him yet another player they will regret not signing.