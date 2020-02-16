How Arsenal missed out on signing Samuel Chukwueze for just £4 million

Arsenal could have signed £60 million rated Samuel Chukwueze for just £4 million.

Arsenal could make a move for Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze next summer, but the Gunners would probably have to pay around £60 million for his signature.

However, Arsenal could have landed the young Nigerian in 2017 for around £4 million.

At the time, Chukwueze was still playing in an academy in Nigeria and he was attracting the attention of some of the best teams in the world after starring at the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup.

He eventually joined Villarreal and his value has since gone through the roof.

Sun Sport claims that Arsenal could have landed him but after negotiating for a long time both parties couldn’t reach an agreement.

Chukwueze recently commented on the failed move and he revealed that he was already dreaming about playing at the Emirates.

Chukwueze said as quoted in the same report: “It was very close for me to sign for Arsenal, I almost had the contract in my hands.

“Unfortunately, it did not work out fine with my academy due to the side of agreement and payment.

“They did not agree with the terms of the contract.

“I was very happy thinking of signing and dreaming of playing for Arsenal, but my academy did not allow it to happen.”

The Nigerian has also become an important member of the senior Nigerian national team and Villarreal will be looking to make some good money off his sale.

His teammate, Santi Cazorla has revealed that friends at Arsenal have asked him to run the rule over the Nigerian.