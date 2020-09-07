How Arsenal new signing almost remained at his former club

Arsenal signed Willian on a free transfer in this transfer window. The Brazilian had been on the books of Chelsea where he spent seven years before he ran down his contract with the Blues.

He wanted to remain at Stamford Bridge, but he asked for a three-year deal and the Blues could not offer him that many years on a contract because he was over the age of 30 already.

He instead joined Arsenal who agreed to hand him a three-year deal and he will be an important part of Mikel Arteta’s rebuilding of the North Londoners.

As Willian was leaving Stamford Bridge, one Brazilian was joining the Blues, and that is former PSG strong man, Thiago Solva.

Silva was already 35 when he was approached by the Blues to join them for free, the Brazilian defender is good friends with Willian and The Telegraph claims that he asked the new Arsenal winger about the West Londoners.

It adds that Willian jokingly said had he known that the PSG ace will be joining, he would have remained with Frank Lampard’s side.

Willian didn’t play for Arsenal in the Community Shield game against Liverpool, but the Brazilian is an experienced Premier League star that Arsenal fans will hope will turn their team into a top competitor this season.