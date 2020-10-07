How Arsenal pulled off the Thomas Partey deadline day transfer

Arsenal sent some shockwaves through the world of football when they signed Thomas Partey on the final day of the transfer window.

The Gunners chased the Ghanaian’s signature for much of the summer transfer window, but they had been told in clear terms that they would have to pay his 50m euros release clause to land him.

Arsenal struggled to put that money together and it seemed that the midfielder would remain in Madrid for yet another season.

However, things changed on Sunday night with Marca via Sport Witness claiming that Arsenal called the midfielder’s agent at 2 am to get the deal started.

The report claims that even the midfielder had accepted the reality that he would be an Atletico player for the rest of this season, but everything changed quickly on deadline day.

It claims that Arsenal told his agent in that 2 am call that they had plans to pay his release clause, and the midfielder was informed about the plot on Monday morning.

He had to make a decision to take Arsenal’s offer or turn it down to remain at Atletico.

At 2 pm on Monday, he was already having his Arsenal medical in a clinic in Madrid and he signed his Arsenal deal at 10 pm that day, just before the close of the transfer window.