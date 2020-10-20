How Arsenal should line up, with Ozil and Partey

If I was the Arsenal manager….
Everyone at some point in their lives think they can do a better job tactically and decision wise then what their teams’ manager has done or is doing. Well here is my team thoughts…
If we want to defend all game from midfield, then having Xhaka, who only really knows how to pass the ball from left to right as we saw yesterday, would be the best option, but when you come up against teams that keep possession and you struggle to score, Partey and Ozil would be the perfect midfield duo to have in the team. Even overtaking Dani Ceballos, who, although he can create chances with a pass every now and then, does not do it enough.
Mesut Ozil is an assist king who can also get goals every now and then and did begin to defend in the latter part of his games played. Thomas Partey can also assist and get goals, but in turn he also defends. So, having these two in our midfield where one can do the job of Xhaka with defending and both can do the job of creating chances and scoring in the shape of Ceballos, then why would you not use them?
I know Partey has just arrived but given how both players are similar and yet so different, I think Arteta should experiment with both players for a game or two. And I am not saying Xhaka should not be played at all but for some games you have to be smart about who plays where, depending on opponent of course.
So, here is what my line-up would be, something along those lines anyhow:
LENO/RUNARRSON
BELLERIN LUIZ/MUSTAFI GABRIEL TIERNEY/KOLASINAC
PARTEY XHAKA/CEBALLOS SAKA
OZIL
LACAZETTE AUBAMEYANG
Arteta has the players and the squad strength to be able to try all of this out, but instead he chooses to isolate Mesut Ozil for whatever reason. Again, that is probably why I am not a manger because I don’t know what I am talking about, right (WELL I KNOW SOME FANS WILL THINK THAT ANYWAY) but that is my opinion and last time I checked, everyone was entitled to one!
We have the players, yet the tactics don’t fit sometimes. If we don’t have enough players, fans moan about “if we had this player, we could do this” etc, well we have Ozil and now Partey, so…
Heres to dreaming hey Gooners?
Shenel Osman
I do think that if we play Partey then a playmaker Ozil is relevant. We look so uncreative that Ozil is about the only player, paricularly in select home games, who can make us look like a creative football team. We have looked pretty poor except against Fulham, and they are not all that. All IMHO.
Maybe, but whatever it is, please don’t go back to the old system that relies on defensive players to cover for offensive players, without pressing from the front. If we think we can allow offensive players to do less without the ball because we have Partey, think again. To do that would be regressing to the old way of playing football.
The problem with that system is when we don’t have the ball, the way to win it back is to let the opponent progress into our half, then have the DMs or defenders recover the ball. When we eventually get the ball back, we are quickly subjected to their high press. It’s difficult for us to transition from defence to attack under pressure. It makes us more prone to losing the ball in our half. If they win the ball back there, we are more exposed and they can instantly have a quick transition.
That’s why the old system of not demanding attacking players to press is finding it so difficult to compete against the modern high pressing system. It just takes too long time to get the ball back. Even when we get it back, they are hardly exposed. We then have to build in our half and create while under pressure from their high press. Talk about making life difficult for ourselves
Mesut is a manace for the opposit team. He must play at least 45′. He’ll destroy z opponent with Thomas Party.
Mr. Arteta should try Ozil/Partey during Training and see. I think k that he has punished Ozil enough.
Ozil should look into himself too and be humble
Then I’m glad you ain’t the coach… Leave out Xhaka?
I could consider leaving out Ceballos, but that’s in question for an Ozil that puld show up or rather not show up at all.
No thanks, I’ll support any formation that sticks to Ceballos, Partey and Xhaka.
By now you’d have thought the agenda against Xhaka would’ve been dropped by certain fans but nah, it can’t and seems it won’t happen.
Good thing Ozil’s name will be left out of the EPL squad list today.
We’ll need him for FA cup and Carabao.
Maybe you should start watching football games more so you know what Xhaka brings to this team and that he’s here to stay.
Yeah, the Xhaka agenda is beyond ridiculous. The writer picked on only him for his criticism. And yet, barring Saka and Gabriel, he was one of our relatively better performers on the day. And even if he didn’t perform well, was more than half the players not performing below par on the day? Why pick on only Xhaka?
As a general rule, I don’t discus tactics, formations, team selections, etc. I consider that the job of the Manager. He was a professional footballer and now a trained and certified coach. That’s his job, he should know better. Whatever choices he makes, I just want to see spirited performances, good football and decent results.
I don’t want see Ozil anymore in the starting line-up. The guy has been given chances, but he’ll just them back at your face. Let the guy enjoy his wages until end of season because it’s what he likes more
“Mesut Ozil is an assist king who can also get goals every now and then and did begin to defend in the latter part of his games played”. That is utter delusion, and factually in correct. Maybe, many, many, many years ago, but picking a player based on their form around 8/9 years ago is absolutely ridiculous!
Arsenal’s creative issues are tactical, not personnel based. Either Arteta will continue to be a defensive, counter attacking coach, or maybe the attacking side of the game will develop, and improve over time, as Arteta learns. We shouldn’t forget that he’s only been a manager for around 10 months.
OMG how many more articles about Ozil would you please give it a break, he hasn’t been named in the Europa League squad his Career at Arsenal is over please move on