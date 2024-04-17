How Arsenal should set up tactically to triumph over Bayern Munich tonight

How do we beat Bayern in Munich?

Arsenal are set to face Bayern Munich in the second leg of the quarter-finals this week, and face a huge challenge of going to their home turf and trying to win after a tough loss against Aston Villa this weekend. We travel to Germany with a 2-2 aggregate score, to face off against the German giants in what should be a fiery clash between the two sides, but what is the best plan to try make sure we win?

For me, our midfield is going to be a huge part of whatever happens in the game and unless we have all our players 100% ready and raring to go, we face the worry of leaving the tournament all together. Rice and Odegaard are going to be huge assets if they’re at their best because Bayern are very good at playing through the middle and if we make any silly mistakes, especially at their home, with their support behind them, they will pounce on that.

I also think Jorginho needs to be playing to give us a sense of stability we didn’t see against Villa at the weekend, and I think he needs to be starting no matter what. Bayern have had a up and down season and especially in the Bundesliga, but they’re still a very good side with a lot of quality on show and when they work together, they work well and will look to be as dangerous as they can down the middle and the wings, not to mention having Harry Kane up front and centre looking to pounce on any chance of a goal.

I think Trossard needs to play a big part in the game, either starting or not, he had a very good game against them at The Emirates and playing up against Bayern’s Kimmich, who was having an unbelievable game before Trossard came on, he found a way to cut inside and stopped the pressure Kimmich was having on our front line.

I think Havertz needs to be starting up top and that might mean that Jesus doesn’t start, or he plays out on the wing, but we look a lot better when Havertz is firing from the front. He seems to find a way to not only create chances for himself and his teammates but also create a lot of space to work with and makes us a more dangerous team going forward, not to mention the fact he continues to come good in big moments when we really need it.

I also think Arteta has to approach this game with a lot of tactics but also to try play simple football that we’ve been so good at this season, not underestimate the quality that Bayern clearly possess, but also make sure his squad is confident and ready to move forward off a tough loss on the weekend.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

