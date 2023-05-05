How Arsenal stand to lose 40% of the money they will receive for Mari

Arsenal is set to lose some of the money they will make from the sale of Pablo Mari to his former club.

The Spaniard joined them from Flamengo as one of Mikel Arteta’s first signings, but he has since lost his first-team place, which made them sanction his loan move to Monza at the beginning of this term.

The Italian side agreed to make the move permanent if they secured their top-flight status.

A solid run of form this year has effectively guaranteed them safety and Arsenal is set to pocket some money from his departure.

However, a report on Odia reveals his former club, Flamengo, will get 40% of the money the Gunners will receive because of an agreement both clubs had when he initially joined the Gunners.

Mari could easily have left Arsenal as a free agent, so we would not be worried about the percentage we will send to Flamengo.

We are a much bigger club, and his transfer is not a major one for us. It is great that he has found a new home where he can play regularly because he is a lovely character.

