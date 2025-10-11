How Arsenal stars performed in the latest international matches

Arsenal released a number of their players to represent their countries during the October international break, and several stars have already made notable contributions. Arsenal Media have provided an update on how the players performed in the latest round of international fixtures.

Performances Across the International Stage

William Saliba played the full 90 minutes as France secured a 3-0 victory over Azerbaijan, demonstrating his defensive stability and leadership at the back. Leandro Trossard also started for Belgium in their home match against North Macedonia, though the game ended in a goalless draw, with the team unable to break through.

Viktor Gyokeres featured for Sweden in a crucial World Cup qualifying match against Switzerland but was unable to inspire his side, which ultimately suffered defeat. Meanwhile, Gabriel Magalhaes completed the full 90 minutes for Brazil as they routed South Korea 5-0, while Gabriel Martinelli remained on the bench throughout the fixture.

Ethan Nwaneri also made an impact for the England Under-21 team, contributing an assist and influencing play in a 4-0 win against Moldova. His performance highlighted his growing importance to the youth squad and his potential to push for future senior national team opportunities.

Returning to Club Duties

The international window has proved fruitful for most of Arsenal’s representatives, with several players gaining valuable experience and maintaining their form. The priority for the club, however, remains the health and fitness of its squad. Ensuring that players return to the Emirates free from injury will allow Mikel Arteta to integrate them back into domestic and European competitions effectively.

The contributions of Saliba, Trossard, Magalhaes, Nwaneri, and others demonstrate the quality present within Arsenal’s squad, both at club and international level. Their performances also provide confidence that the team’s core players are in strong form as the Premier League campaign continues. For Arsenal, the combination of international experience and careful management of player fitness will be key to sustaining success over the coming months.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…