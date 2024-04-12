How Arsenal suffered in their first ever League Cup Final 1968 losing to Don Revie’s Leeds United

How Arsenal suffered in their first ever League Cup Final

Eight years into the official history of the League Cup and Arsenal appeared in their first final of the competition in 1968.

A young Bertie Mee’s Arsenal would be beaten in the final by a more promising Don Revie’s Leeds United who by the end of the 1960s and 1970s had won two First Division Titles, two Inter-Cities Fair Cup, an FA Cup and League Cup.

The Gunners commenced their first game of the tournament versus Coventry City who had only just been promoted to the First Division under legendary footballing figure Jimmy Hill who left just after the achievement. The Sky Blues were only marginally overturned 2-1 on home soil by Arsenal thanks to important strikes from George Graham and Jon Sammels.

Next up The Gunners faced Division Three opposition Reading who put up a tough dual at Highbury. Peter Simpson on his own pulled Arsenal through the tie scoring the 1-0 winner in dramatic style.

Mee’s men then appeared sprightly against Second Division fighters Blackburn Rovers who lacked the overall ammunition to spoil Arsenals night. Coldin Addison and Graham found the back of the net in a tight 2-1 victory.

In the quarter-finals Burnley exposed The Gunners defensive woes at Turf Moor with ease. With only just over 16,000 watching from the stands The Clarets held The Gunners to a tiring 3-3 draw. Graham carried Arsenal on his back again with two goals finished alongside Frank McLintock adding his name to the scoresheet. It was now back to North London a week later on a bitter freezing cold night where Arsenal were at last victorious. Heroics from Terry Neil and fourth all-time top talisman John Radford sealed the well needed 2-1 winning.

Mee’s players travelled four hours up the road to tackle Second Division side Huddersfield Town in the first semi-final tossup. The two battled relentlessly however Arsenal stuck it out to win 3-2 over the Terriers all due to efforts flying in from Bob McNab, Radford and Graham with his fifth and final goal of the tournament. The Gunners won more convincingly at home with less than 30,000 fans from either side. McLintock, Sammels and David Jenkins all chalked their names on the scoreboard for the evening as Arsenal were through to the final of the League Cup for the first time after a 3-1 walk in the park.

At Wembley, Arsenal were surpassed narrowly in their first Cup final in almost 20 years since they were beaten 1-0 in the 1952 FA Cup final against Newcastle United. The Whites pushed The Gunners over the finish line just about with an Eddie Gray Volley settling the game early on in the first half. In Bertie Mees first final he and Arsenal were hung 1-0 in also Revie’s first final for Leeds United.

The following year Arsenal would be dismantled 3-1 in their second successive League Cup final by Third Division shockers Swindon Town.

Liam Harding

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

Watch the latest video from our friends at DublinArsenal celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Invincibles…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…