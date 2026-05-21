How Arsenal Took Over London On Tuesday Night

It has been so long since Arsenal last won the Premier League that I think some fans of our rivals needed reminding just how big a club The Gunners are.

That has become obvious since Tuesday night as Gooners have come together to celebrate Arsenal’s first Premier League title in 22 years.

As my brother, who supports Manchester United, wrote:

“You lot are going to be unbearable.”

My response?

“You’re damn right we are…”

‘Will The Players Be Watching?’

It felt like a comedy sketch hearing our manager say on Monday that he did not know whether his squad had plans to watch Manchester City’s Tuesday fixture together, only to flash forward 24 hours later and see the scenes unfold.

Not only was the entire squad jumping up and down, but other members of staff became part of the celebrations.

They looked like naughty school children while their boss sat at home eating dinner off his lap, convinced absolutely no party was happening back at work.

Maybe they forgot to invite him?

https://youtube.com/shorts/A7NOtNl6qpM?si=ULI66klqER8Eucwt

https://m.youtube.com/shorts/nM3pZte0IcI

Over 100,000 Show Up

That is the reported number of people who felt the need to make their way to the Emirates to share the moment with fellow supporters.

Some were there already just in case Bournemouth did us a favour and others, once full time arrived, simply felt the need to be near our home.

That is an incredible number of people to spontaneously show up at a stadium with no organised event taking place, staying for hours and celebrating long into the night.

Imagine the parade!

https://youtube.com/shorts/v8Wx24rxEMs?si=ZGIUcHeJx5JqLVCq

Now We Are Holding The Bottle

Odegaard, Skelley, Martin Keown on TalkSport, even Piers Morgan, everyone has been turning up drinking from a bottle.

Sorry to this Manchester City fan, but this is going to last all summer.

On Sunday I want the Premier League trophy in the middle of that pitch, the squad forms a huddle around it and all takes a sip from a bottle at the same time.

https://youtube.com/shorts/sQvXMWCh34U?si=jK2d28XHFx8UQ84Y

Ian Wright… Man Of The People

If you needed reminding why Ian Wright is loved even by supporters of other clubs, watch him be one of the thousands who turned up at the Emirates.

How many ex players would voluntarily go somewhere without security knowing thousands of people are going to surround you?

Yet the 62 year old has never forgotten his roots and moments like Tuesday are why he has always remained relatable.

https://youtube.com/shorts/eiSg2_KrnQ0?si=jOSD0AgqD9mWZUwX

Players Turn Up At The Emirates At 5.30am

Imagine standing outside the stadium and thinking for a second that the person in front of you looks like Timber.

Then suddenly Saka and Rice are approaching, followed by Eze trying to keep his jeans up while running.

By interacting with supporters, they gave those Gooners moments they will never forget.

If players are walking around the stadium that early though, something tells me they might be getting the weekend off.

https://youtube.com/shorts/-nmzaLElwkU?si=R8YK4Uj2s-W79drR

One thing Tuesday reminded me of is that Arsenal are simply different.

Winning matters.

But seeing supporters, former players, staff and the squad all sharing that moment together is what made London feel red again.

Now imagine if we win the Champions League as well…

Do you think Arsenal’s title celebrations have shown the size of the club to a new generation of football fans?

Dan Smith

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…