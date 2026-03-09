How Arsenal’s 100 goals have been shared this season

Arsenal have reached a remarkable milestone this season, scoring their 101st goal in all competitions following a 2-1 victory against Mansfield Town at the weekend.

The Gunners have performed strongly across every competition, and their ability to score consistently has been one of the main reasons behind their success. While there has been some criticism regarding the return from their central strikers, the team have shown that goals are shared across the squad rather than relying on a single player.

Goals spread across the squad

Even with a top striker like Viktor Gyokeres in their ranks, Arsenal have not depended solely on him to find the net. His contribution has been significant, but others have stepped up as well, demonstrating the squad’s depth and attacking versatility. Despite occasional struggles from individual forwards, Arsenal remain one of the leading scoring teams in European football this season.

According to Arsenal Media, the breakdown of goals highlights how contributions have been distributed. Gyokeres tops the scoring charts with 15 goals in all competitions, followed by Gabriel Martinelli with 11. Bukayo Saka has netted nine goals, while Eberechi Eze has added eight, forming the club’s top four scorers.

Variety in goal sources

Arsenal have occasionally faced criticism for not scoring enough from open play, but the statistics indicate a balanced attacking approach. Of their 101 goals, 65 have come from open play, while corners have produced 24 goals. Free kicks have accounted for six, and four goals have been scored from penalties.

This distribution demonstrates that Arsenal’s attacking threat is not limited to one method or one player. Their ability to score through different channels has been vital in keeping them competitive across multiple competitions. As the season progresses, this versatility could prove crucial in maintaining their momentum and converting opportunities into trophies.

With goals coming from several players and through a variety of means, Arsenal have built a well-rounded attack capable of sustaining their challenge in the league and other tournaments. Reaching 101 goals underlines the effectiveness of their approach and the strength of their squad heading into the final stages of the campaign.

