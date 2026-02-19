How Arsenal’s dressing room reacted to their draw against Wolves

Arsenal were stunned by a late equaliser from Wolves when the sides met in the Premier League last night, a result that has intensified scrutiny at a critical stage of the season. The Gunners have struggled to maintain consistent top form in recent weeks, yet many still expected victory against opponents who have spent much of the campaign at the foot of the table.

When Arsenal established a 2-0 lead, it appeared they were on course to secure the three points required to maintain their advantage over Manchester City. However, Wolves responded with determination, reducing the deficit before scoring late to level the contest. The equaliser forced Arsenal to settle for a single point from a fixture that had seemed firmly under control.

Title Pressure Mounts

The outcome represents a significant disappointment for a team fully aware that Manchester City is closely pursuing them. At this stage of the season, every dropped point carries weight, particularly against lower-ranked opposition. Arsenal’s inability to protect their lead has prompted renewed questions about resilience.

Attention now turns to their upcoming fixture against Tottenham, which promises to be an even sterner test. If Arsenal are serious about securing the league title, victory in that encounter will be essential, as will avoiding defeat when they travel to face Manchester City later in the campaign.

Saka Reflects on Dressing Room Mood

Speaking after the match, Bukayo Saka addressed the mood within the squad. As quoted by Arsenal Media, he said, “It’s pretty flat. We’re pretty disappointed with the result, it’s the only way to describe it.

“I think it’s a game of two halves. In the first half we started so well but in the second half we dropped the level and got punished for it.”

His comments reveal the frustration felt within the dressing room. Arsenal demonstrated their quality in the opening period but failed to sustain it after the interval. With decisive fixtures looming, a swift response will be required if they are to keep their title ambitions firmly on track.