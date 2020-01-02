How Arsenal’s first win under Mikel Arteta shows he is the right man

Arsenal’s quality performance against Man Utd was long overdue and Mikel Arteta deserves full praise.

Their performance was one of the best we have seen in a while and I have to admit that I was one of those critics who didn’t initially support the club’s choice of making Mikel Arteta their new manager.

I thought we weren’t being smart to let Everton land Carlo Ancelotti while we end up with a newbie manager.

However, I have had to swallow my thoughts after watching our first three games under Arteta.

Against Bournemouth, we saw a new mindset and for the first time players were willing to run and they were hungrier.

Against Chelsea, I thought we deserved something from that game and the Blues didn’t deserve to walk away with all three points.

However, when we faced Manchester United, I was expecting a proper game against one of the most in-form sides in the division and I got it.

Arteta managed to employ a tactic that nullified Manchester United’s willing runners and overran their midfield.

For me, the last two games have shown that Arteta is a manager that does his homework and is a match for any manager tactically.

He has also managed to get everyone on the team on board in just a few weeks. In the months ahead, I believe that it can only get better. As things stand today it is clear that Arsenal has got the right man.

Things will only get better from now on.