How Arsenal’s first win under Mikel Arteta shows he is the right man

Arsenal’s quality performance against Man Utd was long overdue and Mikel Arteta deserves full praise.
Their performance was one of the best we have seen in a while and I have to admit that I was one of those critics who didn’t initially support the club’s choice of making Mikel Arteta their new manager.
I thought we weren’t being smart to let Everton land Carlo Ancelotti while we end up with a newbie manager.
However, I have had to swallow my thoughts after watching our first three games under Arteta.
Against Bournemouth, we saw a new mindset and for the first time players were willing to run and they were hungrier.
Against Chelsea, I thought we deserved something from that game and the Blues didn’t deserve to walk away with all three points.
However, when we faced Manchester United, I was expecting a proper game against one of the most in-form sides in the division and I got it.
Arteta managed to employ a tactic that nullified Manchester United’s willing runners and overran their midfield.
For me, the last two games have shown that Arteta is a manager that does his homework and is a match for any manager tactically.
He has also managed to get everyone on the team on board in just a few weeks. In the months ahead, I believe that it can only get better. As things stand today it is clear that Arsenal has got the right man.
Things will only get better from now on.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
I have no doubt Arteta is the right man, been hearing people say it could be a new manager bounce, maybe but it does not feel that way to me.
The only fear I had was whether he would be able to control players like Ozil and Aubameyang taking into consideration the former played with him but those fears are now gone as he has obviously awaken Ozil again at least for now…
All he needs now is total financial support so he could achieve great things with us.
Who else thinks Henry or even Vieira wouldnt have been able to do what Arteta has done, in a very short time???
He has won 1 game out of 3 and you think he is the choosing one.LOL.If I remember rightly most people on this site thought Emery was the man when he went on the 20 game unbeaten but after a bad run everybody wanted him out.Lets hope history doesn’t repeat it self
Agree that the reaction is a bit OTT. Let the guy work with the team until the end of the season, and then we can make proper judgement.