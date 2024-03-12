How Arsenal’s last 5 EPL games compare to Man City and Liverpool’s

The Liverpool versus Manchester City game had the expected impact on the title battle.

That game ended in a 1-1 stalemate, leaving the title race wide open. Arsenal won over Brentford on Saturday evening, securing first place with 64 points. They were expected to be there only temporarily, at least until the Liverpool-City game on Sunday. However, with Liverpool and Manchester City ending in a draw, the Gunners remained at the top.

Looking at the Premier League table, Arsenal, who have the same number of points as Liverpool, leads the league standings due to their superior goal difference; the Reds are second; and Manchester City, who trail them by one point, is third.

It is now a game in which whoever blinks first will be left behind, and Jamie Carragher wants the ‘Cityzens’ to be the ones who drop points first and most likely fall behind as his former side and Arsenal compete for the crown.

The ex-Liverpool player is looking forward to Manchester City’s game against Arsenal on March 31st and hopes the Gunners win. He singles out that game as one in which Guardiola’s side can drop points, arguing that the closer we go to the end of the season, the more difficult it will be for City to do so. In fact, he believes Manchester City could comfortably win their final five games of the season.

“Even though Arsenal are top, from a Liverpool point of view, I would rather see Arsenal go and win at the Etihad or a draw,” said Carragher on Match of the Day.

“Certainly not a City win because with City’s last five games of the season, you’d look at them and think they’ll get maximum points.”

Arsenal have already beaten the ‘Cityzens’ twice this season, and they could do it again. Carragher makes a valid point that our Gunners may harm City’s title hopes, but even if they do so by beating them, they must avoid dropping points in the other fixtures and score as many goals as possible. That being said, unlike Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal still face difficult matchups, particularly in the final five games of the season, as shown below:

Arsenal: Wolves (A), Tottenham (A), Bournemouth (H), Manchester United (A), Everton (H)

Liverpool: Fulham (A), West Ham (A), Tottenham (H), Aston Villa (A), Wolves (H)

Manchester City: Tottenham (A), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H), Fulham (A), West Ham (H)

Looking at those fixtures, I don’t see that Arsenal and Liverpool’s games are tougher than City’s. In fact Man United are much weaker this season, and it is more likely that Tottenham will deprive City of points at the Toilet Bowl; they usually do!

It’ll be interesting to see how this title contest plays out. In the end, it may be who wants it more. However, Arsenal will do themselves a favour by beating Manchester City at the end of this month and then waiting as they play a game at a time.

