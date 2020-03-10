The strange statistic that points towards an Arsenal win over Manchester City

Arsenal’s league position puts them in a position to beat Manchester City.

This season hasn’t been Manchester City’s best and Pep Guardiola’s men were exposed by Manchester United on Sunday yet again.

The Red Devils beat City 2-0 to do the double over them for the first time in ten years.

That loss also showed that City isn’t getting better and Arsenal could add to that misery if statistics are to be proven right.

Arsenal is currently ninth on the Premier League table, according to Talk Sport that is the average position for teams who have beaten the Citizens this season.

Another important statistics to consider is the fact that Mikel Arteta is yet to lose any of his away games as Arsenal’s manager since he took over and those seven unbeaten away games will help the Spaniard’s team to enter the Etihad with the confidence of getting something from the fixture.

The Gunners remain unbeaten in domestic competitions this season and they will be keen to extend that run against last season’s league champions.

Mikel Arteta has most of his players back fit and the Spaniard should be able to name one of his strongest teams for this game.

A win would take Arsenal beyond Tottenham and level on points with Wolves who are sixth on the league table.