How Arsenal’s new signings show a key attribute Arteta learned from Guardiola

Arsenal is making significant strides in strengthening Mikel Arteta’s squad during this transfer window, providing him with the support he deserves after an impressive 2022/2023 season that secured their return to the Champions League.

With the next development stage being to win trophies, Arteta’s experience and time as an assistant manager under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City have influenced his approach states Mirror Football.

Guardiola is widely regarded as one of the best managers in the world, and many coaches aspire to learn from him. During his time at City, Guardiola often favoured signing players with versatility, capable of excelling in multiple positions on the field.

This strategy is evident in City’s signings of players like Nathan Ake, John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Manuel Akanji, and Rico Lewis, all known for their adaptability.

Arsenal’s recent acquisitions, including Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, also reflect Arteta’s focus on versatile players, underscoring his inclination to emulate the principles he learned from Guardiola.

With such a strategy in place, Arsenal aims to reinforce their squad and maximise their potential to compete at the highest level both domestically and in European competitions.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pep is one of the best managers in the world and it is excellent that Arteta was able to learn from him.

Hopefully, Arteta will go on and emulate his mentor and pick up multiple trophies with Arsenal.

