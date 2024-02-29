History: How Arsene Wenger helped Arsenal win their first FA Cup double in 2003

How Arsene Wenger helped Arsenal win their first FA Cup double

Wow, what a legendary season it was for Arsenal in 2002/03! Under the guidance of the one and only Arsene Wenger, our beloved Gunners achieved something truly remarkable – the 2003 FA Cup double! Can you believe it? Double glory!

First off, we kicked things off in style, taking on Oxford United and showing them who’s boss with Dennis Bergkamp leading the charge. Then, against Farnborough Town, we didn’t just win, we unleashed a barrage of goals, showcasing our firepower with Sol Campbell, Francis Jeffers, Bergkamp, and Lauren all getting in on the action.

And let’s talk about that showdown with Manchester United in the fifth round! Old Trafford? No problem for our boys! Sylvain Wiltord and Edu silenced the Red Devils, sending them packing with a 2-0 victory!

But wait, it gets better! Facing our London rivals Chelsea was no walk in the park, but did we back down? Absolutely not! After a thrilling clash that saw goals flying in from both sides, we showed Stamford Bridge who’s boss with a dominant 3-1 win in the replay!

Then came the semi-final against Sheffield United, where Freddie Ljungberg’s first-half strike secured our spot in the final. And what a final it was! Despite the pressure and the change of venue to Cardiff, Robert Pires delivered a moment of magic with a stunning goal, sealing our historic FA Cup double!

And let’s not forget about Wenger – the mastermind behind it all! With this victory, he etched his name in history, winning his first ever FA Cup double with Arsenal! But he didn’t stop there, going on to claim four more FA Cups in 2005, 2014, 2015, and 2017, solidifying his status as a true legend of the game!

So here’s to Wenger, to the team, and to all the loyal fans who cheered them on every step of the way – this double will forever be etched in Arsenal’s glorious history! Forever proud to be a Gooner! 🔴⚪️

