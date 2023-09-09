How Arsene Wenger made Arsenal miss out on Real Madrid star

Arsene Wenger is widely regarded as one of the greatest managers in Arsenal’s history, and many fans became supporters of the club due to its success under his leadership.

Wenger played a significant role in nurturing talent, developing some of the finest players in European football during his tenure, all while operating in an era when Arsenal was known for promoting young talents rather than spending heavily on established stars.

However, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, there was a significant missed opportunity during Wenger’s time as manager. Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde was on trial at Arsenal in 2016, but he failed to make a positive impression on the French manager and the club’s staff.

Valverde subsequently left and signed with Real Madrid, where he developed into one of the world’s best players in the seasons that followed.

While Wenger had an eye for talent and discovered numerous promising players during his managerial career at Arsenal, missing out on the potential of Valverde is viewed as a significant missed opportunity, given the midfielder’s subsequent success at Real Madrid.

Valverde has become a global icon and one of the best midfielders in the world. We can only imagine how big an impact he could have made on our team if he had signed for us.

However, now is not the time to let that bother us, as we have also groomed some fine players.

