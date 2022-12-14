How Arteta helped to inspire Morocco’s World Cup run

Morocco became the first African team to reach the semi-final of the World Cup when they beat Portugal in the quarter-final stage last weekend.

The African side had stunned different opponents in the competition, and eliminated Spain as well, en route to the semi-final.

Their manager, Walid Regragui was appointed three months before the competition started in Qatar and few people liked the idea of having him as the national team boss.

But his team has now set a new record for African and Arab nations and it has now been revealed that he probably learnt how to win from Mikel Arteta.

A report on The Daily Mail reveals he was on a Zoom call with the Arsenal manager 12 months ago when Arteta explained how his side beat Manchester City.

It claims the Moroccan gaffer was in the Zoom call learning tactics from the Arsenal boss, which probably has helped his country to earn the famous wins they have enjoyed at the World Cup so far.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has been a remarkable manager and this revelation shows how influential he has been on the global stage.

This should also make Arsenal know they have a top boss on their hands and must do all they can to keep him at the club.

