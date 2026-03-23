How Arteta wants Arsenal to react to losing the Carabao Cup

Arsenal have enjoyed a long and impressive campaign, and despite missing out on the Carabao Cup, there remains a strong sense of opportunity for further success this season. Mikel Arteta is keen for his players to move on quickly and maintain a positive outlook as they pursue additional silverware.

Every player aspires to see their efforts rewarded with trophies, and Arsenal’s squad were determined to lift the Carabao Cup after working hard to reach the final. Given their journey in the competition, there is a belief within the team that they deserved more from the occasion. Such a defeat can be difficult to process, and, understandably, some players may struggle to immediately come to terms with the disappointment following the loss at Wembley.

Emphasis on the Bigger Picture

However, maintaining perspective is crucial at this stage of the season. Arsenal remain in a strong position across multiple competitions and still have the potential to achieve a treble before the campaign concludes. Their performances over the past several months have established a solid foundation, and their ambitions remain firmly intact despite this setback.

Arteta has emphasised the importance of focusing only on controllable factors, encouraging his players to channel their frustration into motivation. The remainder of the season presents significant opportunities, and how the squad responds to this disappointment could ultimately define their campaign.

Arteta Calls for Positive Response

As reported by Mirror Football, Arteta said:

“We had eight amazing months with this team. Today is a disappointment. We need to use that fire in the belly for the next two months to have an incredible season. That’s on us and we’ll manage that energy in the right way. Now we have to go through that pain and disappointment and it’s normal and it’s part of football.”

His comments highlight the balance between acknowledging the disappointment and maintaining belief in what can still be achieved. Arsenal have demonstrated their quality throughout the season, and there is still a genuine opportunity to secure major honours.

This team remains capable of making history, including the possibility of winning the Champions League for the first time. To do so, they must recover swiftly from this setback and refocus on the challenges ahead with renewed determination.