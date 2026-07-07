How Aston Villa plans to price Arsenal out of move for key player

Arsenal face paying as much as £130m for Morgan Rogers if they insist on signing the Aston Villa star, as the Villans are determined to keep the attacker at the club, according to Football Insider.

Rogers has been on Arsenal’s radar for a long time, and more clubs have become interested in making a move for him after he helped Aston Villa win the Europa League.

Arsenal continue to monitor Morgan Rogers

The attacker is part of the England squad for the World Cup, although he has found it difficult to break into the team ahead of players such as Jude Bellingham, who is enjoying an exceptional run of form.

The Gunners have followed Rogers closely and believe signing him this summer could be an important step in their efforts to continue improving as a team.

Arsenal already have several talented options in attacking midfield, with Martin Odegaard, Ebere Eze and Kai Havertz all capable of playing in that position.

Aston Villa sets a high price for Arsenal target

However, the best teams do not become comfortable with their current options and are always looking for new players who can increase competition and improve the overall quality of the squad.

Arsenal are willing to invest heavily in strengthening their team, but the reported fee for Rogers could prove too expensive, especially if Villa continue to demand such a significant amount for his services.

Aston Villa’s stance shows how highly they value the England international and why they are determined to make interested clubs think carefully before submitting an offer for him.

The Gunners will have to decide whether Rogers is worth such a major financial commitment or whether they should focus their resources on other targets who can also help them achieve their ambitions.

For now, Aston Villa appear confident that they can keep hold of one of their most important attacking players, while Arsenal will continue assessing whether they should push forward with their interest.