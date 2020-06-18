How Aubameyang’s father has been holding up his contract negotiations with Arsenal

Arsenal is keen to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang onto a new deal before his current contract runs out.

The Gunners will have to give him a new deal this summer or risk losing him for nothing at the end of next season.

The club and the player’s representatives have been locked in talks over extending his contract and there hasn’t been much progress.

Aubameyang is represented by his father, Pierre-François Aubameyang and he is the one talking with the Gunners over a new deal.

The Athletic claims that the 55-year-old has been holding up the contract talks due to his insistence on holding face to face negotiations.

The report claims that the older Aubameyang doesn’t like having virtual meetings and that because of the coronavirus lockdown measures, he hasn’t been able to meet with the Gunners to discuss the future of his son.

This has slowed the progress of the talks but the Gunners remain confident that they will be able to sign their captain on to a new deal, according to the same report.

Mikel Arteta is looking to build his team around the goal machine and he will do all he can to convince the striker to stay beyond his current deal.