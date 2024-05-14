How awesome was William Saliba against Man United? – In fact he has been all season…

Despite the odds stacked against them (our poor record at Old Trafford), Arsenal managed to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Manchester United, defying expectations.

For sure, that game was something else. Arsenal’s defence was on fire, especially with William Saliba stepping up big time. Saliba had an impressive performance at the back, earning Man of the Match honours with his dominant display. Even though Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard’s impressive partnership in the first half, which resulted in a goal, made the headlines, it was Saliba’s exceptional defensive performance that truly secured Arsenal’s victory.

The Frenchman was absolutely incredible; there was no doubt about it. Stats don’t lie! He had a total of 98 touches, 76 passes, 5 clearances, 4 tackles, 3 interceptions, and a flawless record of winning all 7 duels. The Premier League young player of the season nominee showcased his impressive skills in reading the game, anticipating danger, and winning crucial challenges during their match against United. He repeatedly shut down United’s attacks, frustrating players like Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho. To be honest, it felt like he was manning the defence all on his own. There were moments during the match where I had to double-check if Gabriel Magalhaes was actually playing.

One of the things I love most about Saliba is his inevitability in 1v1’s. So often a winger will beat another player first but when they arrive to Saliba, his presence is frightening. He locks off all angles and just collects the ball like it’s HIS and they stole it off him. pic.twitter.com/iYxR4UQTa6 — Ben Mattinson (@Ben_Mattinson_) May 13, 2024

It was unfortunate his injury dashed Arsenal’s hopes of winning the league last season. However, this season has been absolutely incredible, showing great consistency by playing every minute for the Gunners in the Premier League. It’s clear to see just how crucial he is to the team. His partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes has been crucial to their success this season, forming a strong defensive base. Arsenal have conceded the fewest goals (28) and kept the most clean sheets (18).

The North Londoners are gearing up for their last game of the season against Everton. They’re hoping to finish on a high note, and if Saliba keeps up his impressive performance, they might just achieve that. Even though Arsenal’s chances of winning the league rely on City dropping points, Saliba definitely played his part, no matter what the outcome.

Sam P

