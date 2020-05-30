How bad could it be for Arsenal if Newcastle United become the next big money club?

The Premier League is constantly evolving and every season there is almost something new coming along.

For some years now, the major changes have been mostly new owners buying clubs and eventually buying titles.

Chelsea started with Roman Abramovich, Manchester City has continued to prove that money can buy you success in the Premier League while Manchester United have also had almost unlimited access to cash to spend.

Newcastle United is set to be taken over by mega-rich Saudi Arabian owners and the Magpies will almost certainly challenge for the title within a few years if that takeover is complete.

Where does this leave Arsenal?

It makes it even harder for the Gunners to get back among the teams winning silverware like the Premier League because we have struggled to get our owner to spend money on players.

Stan Kroenke is one of the richest individuals in the world, but the American doesn’t appear interested in investing any of his money in Arsenal like the owners of the teams I’ve mentioned before.

If Arsenal continues to rely on being self-sufficiency, I’m afraid that it will take a long time for us to win something again and we will continue losing our players to teams who are spending far more money than us.

Look at the how the situation will play out, you could, in theory, have three teams that will buy their top-four position year in year out in Man City, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Then you will have Liverpool who have managed to build a self-sustaining model that will keep them competitive for years to come.

Man Utd with their huge income will not be left behind and it is only bad business that has seen them drop away but it will not last and they will once again be up there in the mix.

Finally, Tottenham, once their stadium is able to generate the ridiculous money it is designed to do, will also be competitive.

Then there is us. It is hard enough for Arsenal to compete on a financial level with those clubs and with Newcastle set to make it a top seven it certainly cannot be considered a good thing for Arsenal.