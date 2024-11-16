How bad could this season be for Arsenal if Martin Odegaard gets injured again?

Are Arsenal too reliant on Martin Ødegaard?

Upon his return to the side against Chelsea, Arsenal looked a more better team than the games prior. In the second half especially he got to influence the play more which eventually led to him claiming an assist for Martinelli’s opener. We looked way better, we were more fluid down the right(in the second half) which should just tell you the importance of the player in the squad, he is our captain after all so it’s kind of expected! Given the fact that he’s taking no part in this international break will be to the delight of the gooners, he’ll hopefully be in even better shape when we next face Nottingham Forest in the PL. This will hopefully help us get back to winning ways and potentially spark a good run of fixtures ahead.

However a thought has come to my mind and I assume it has in the minds of other gooners as well. This thought came after seeing the incredible stat that was doing the rounds earlier this week, the Norwegian has a very impressive total of 62 chances created from open play in the Premier League accross 2024, this is three more than second best Cole Palmer despite missing a fair chunk of the year through injury. His absence unsurprisingly coincided with our poor attacking displays this season, we were lacking a cutting edge which was perfectly justified in the last three league games before his return where we scored just a single goal from open play.

This just shows how reliant we are on him to create in open play which shouldn’t be the case at all, the club has itself to blame for not bringing in proper cover for the skipper. Arteta has some blame too given how better our attack would’ve been if he trusted Nwneri with more minutes during his absence. We shouldn’t be a club reliant on only one player, if we are then we won’t be winning anything any time soon which should be a worry.

With that said then again he’s our skipper, it’s his responsibility for being one of the best players in the squad but what that means for us is that we could be a long term injury away from having a really bad season!

BENJAMIN KENNETH

