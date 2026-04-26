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How badly are Eberechi Eze and Kai Havertz injured?

Arsenal have not fully escaped their injury concerns, with Kai Havertz and Eberechi Eze both substituted during yesterday’s match against Newcastle United. The situation has created fresh anxiety for the Gunners as they approach the decisive final weeks of the season.

Eze appeared confident that he could continue, but he was replaced after Mikel Arteta chose not to take any unnecessary risk with his fitness. The decision suggested caution from the Arsenal manager, who will be aware of the importance of keeping key players available.

Fresh Fitness Concerns for Arsenal

Havertz’s situation appeared more troubling, as he was clearly uncomfortable before being withdrawn. After leaving the pitch, he went straight down the tunnel, increasing concerns about the extent of the issue.

Arsenal would be worried to lose either player, given their importance to the side. Both have played significant roles this season, and with several important fixtures still to come, their availability could have a major impact on the club’s ambitions.

Supporters were eager for an update as soon as the final whistle was blown, knowing the team still has crucial matches remaining. Any absence at this stage of the campaign would be a significant setback.

Arteta was asked about the seriousness of the injuries after the match. As reported via Metro Sports, he said: “‘Let’s see. At the moment, they have to be looked after but hopefully they will be okay.’”

Importance of Eze and Havertz to the Team

Arteta’s comments offered cautious optimism, although they also made clear that further assessment would be required before a clearer picture emerges. Medical staff are now likely to monitor both players closely in the coming days.

Eze and Havertz have been highly influential for Arsenal, contributing creativity, movement and attacking balance. Their presence has often helped the team control matches and create openings in difficult moments.

When they left the pitch against Newcastle, Arsenal noticeably struggled to create chances and retain the ball effectively in advanced areas. That underlined how valuable both players have become to the side.

The Gunners will now hope neither issue proves serious, as maintaining a full-strength squad could be vital in their attempt to finish the season strongly.

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