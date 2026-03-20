How Barcelona wants to beat Arsenal to sign La Liga star

Arsenal are keen to secure the signing of Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid, but they face significant competition from Barcelona in the race for his signature.

The Argentine forward is understood to favour a move to Catalonia, although Atletico Madrid have made it clear in recent weeks that they are reluctant to sanction his departure. This stance could complicate negotiations, particularly as interest in the player continues to intensify.

Competition for His Signature

Alvarez is expected to decide his future in the coming weeks, with Arsenal determined to position itself strongly in the race. The club will be eager to demonstrate its ambition and convince him that a move to the Premier League represents the best step forward in his career.

While Barcelona do not possess the same financial strength as Arsenal, this may not necessarily provide a decisive advantage. Should Alvarez maintain his preference for a move to Spain, the financial disparity between the two clubs could become less significant.

Barcelona are actively exploring ways to strengthen its position, and a report on Fichajes claims they are prepared to include one of their finest players as part of a potential deal. This strategy would allow them to reduce the transfer fee required, thereby improving their chances of reaching an agreement with Atletico Madrid. However, such an approach would depend on whether Atletico insist on a cash-only transaction for the attacker.

Arsenal’s Challenge

Arsenal remain committed to doing everything possible to secure Alvarez’s signature, but their success may ultimately depend on their ability to persuade him to return to the Premier League. Convincing the forward of the project at the Emirates will be crucial if they are to overcome Barcelona’s appeal.

Even financial considerations may not prove decisive, as Alvarez could prioritise his preferred destination over salary. This leaves Arsenal facing a complex challenge, requiring both strategic negotiation and a compelling sporting vision to ensure they emerge ahead of Barcelona in the race to add him to their squad.