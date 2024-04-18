How Bayern Munich broke Arsenal’s hearts after spirited display from Gunners

Bayern vs Arsenal match report

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad came away narrowly defeated in the second leg of the quarter finals last night after what was a heartbreaking defeat in Germany that see’s us knocked out of The Champions League for this season. Bayern won the game 1-0 and sent us packing after what was a close game with not a lot of chances for both sides. Here’s a run down of everything that happened.

Arsenal started the game looking good and confident, trying to piece together passes and create some chances, but Bayern were defending well and keeping Arsenal on their toes. Gabriel Martinelli had an early chance trying to curl a shot into the right side of the net, but it went wide of the post.

Bayern’s Jamal Musiala also came close around the 20-minute mark after taking a rocket of a shot from outside the box, but David Raya managed to dive to his side and get a glove to it and keep the scores level.

Arsenal kept putting pressure on Bayern and Martinelli came close again after Martin Odegaard made a run into the box and squared the ball to the feet of Martinelli who was running towards the goal, Martinelli hit it first time but straight at the keeper and couldn’t take advantage of the opportunity.

After half time Bayern came out looking like a wholly different team and looked confident from the get-go, Arsenal came out looking a bit switched off and Bayern looked like they had figured Arsenal’s game plan out. Goretzka nearly made it 1-0 when he got a head to a floated cross into the box, but it hit the crossbar, but only to land at the feet of Guerreiro who also took a shot that deflected off Saliba and onto the post.

But it didn’t take much longer for Bayern to pounce and in the 63rd minute Sane ran the ball towards the goal line, trying to cross the ball into the box but it landed at the feet of Guerreiro, who took a touch then put the perfect cross into the middle of the box onto the head of Kimmich who buried the ball in the top left corner of the net to put Bayern 1-0 in front.

Bayern defended well and kept their shape well, making it hard for Arsenal to get any chances. Odegaard had a last-ditch attempt to equalise in the 87th minute with a shot on goal, but it went just wide of the post after the keeper managed to get a glove to it, but the ref and linesman controversially refused to give Arsenal the blatant corner decision.

The game ended 1-0 and Arsenal were knocked out of The Champions League after what has been an eventful campaign. It hurts but considering we hadn’t been in the competition for 7 years; I think we did well and we can now focus on winning the league and next year’s Champions league.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

