How Bayern Munich could hand Arsenal the chance to sign Anthony Gordon

Arsenal and Bayern Munich are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United at the end of the season, with the winger keen to resolve his future as quickly as possible.

Gordon has enjoyed an impressive period at Newcastle and remains happy at the club, but his performances have attracted significant attention from several top European sides. As a result, speculation surrounding his future continues to intensify ahead of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle are understood to be determined to keep hold of one of their most influential attacking players and are not expected to make negotiations straightforward for any interested club. However, with major teams continuing to monitor his situation, Gordon could face an important decision regarding the next stage of his career.

Arsenal and Liverpool have both been linked with the England international in recent months, although Bayern Munich had reportedly emerged as the leading contenders for his signature.

Bayern Munich Interest Faces Complication

Bayern are believed to view Gordon as a player capable of strengthening an already impressive attacking squad. The Bavarian club continue to target elite attacking talent as they look to maintain their dominance domestically while competing for major European honours.

Gordon is reportedly open to the possibility of competing alongside some of the best attacking players in world football at Bayern. The winger is understood to be interested in resolving his future soon so that clarity can be established before preparations begin for next season.

Despite Bayern’s strong interest, however, there now appears to be a significant obstacle that could complicate any potential move for the Newcastle attacker.

Arsenal Receive Potential Transfer Boost

According to Team Talk, Bayern Munich are unwilling to meet Newcastle United’s valuation of Gordon, potentially handing Arsenal an advantage in the race for his signature.

The report claims Newcastle are hoping to secure a fee of around £75 million or more if they decide to sell the winger this summer. Bayern, however, are believed to value Gordon at closer to £50 million, creating a substantial gap between the two clubs’ positions.

Unless Bayern increase their valuation, Newcastle may refuse to enter serious negotiations. That situation could allow Arsenal to strengthen their position if they decide to pursue the transfer more aggressively during the summer window.